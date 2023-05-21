BI, mga travel agency nagsanib-puwersa vs human trafficking

Nagsanib-puwersa ang Bureau of Immigration (BI) at mga travel agency sa batas para palakasin ang paglaban sa sindikato ng humn trafficking.

Sa isang memorandum of agreement (MOA), sinabi ni BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco na nangako ng suporta ang pribadong sektor para masugpo at matalupan ang mga sindikato sa human trafficking.

Balak din aniya ng BI na isakatuparan ito sa hanay ng mga airline at shipping company.

“This is inspired by the US model, where airline employees play a crucial role in reporting potential cases of trafficking. We recognize the immense value of partnerships between law enforcement agencies and the private sector. As seen in incidents in the US, collaborations among agencies is instrumental in identifying and preventing trafficking incidents,” dagdag pa niya.

Nakasentro ang kasunduan sa tatlong hakbangin tulad ng pag-uulat ng mga kaso ng trafficking sa Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), pagpigil sa paglaganap ng mga pekeng dokumento at pagpapa­kalat ng impormasyon sa mga requirements sa imigrasyon.

“Combating human trafficking requires a collective effort from all sectors. This is a call for unity and collaboration among public and private stakeholders to protect the vulnerable and eradicate human trafficking. This MOA represents a significant stride towards achieving these shared goals,” diin ni Tansingco. (Mina Navarro)