Hinog na sa pro-league! Jennifer Nierva matunog talon sa Chery Tiggo

MADAMDAMIN ang pamamaalam at pasasalamat ni star libero Jennifer Nierva sa National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs pagkatapos ng runner-up finish nila sa 85th University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

Matunog na nakahandang tumalon sa Chery Tiggo Crossovers sa Premier Volleyball League (PVL) sa darating na Invitational Conference ngayong Hunyo si Nierva.

Buwis-buhay nitong dinadamba at sinasalo ang matinding floor defense ng Lady Bulldogs upang maging malaking tulong para sila magkampeon sa 84th season.

“HISTORY MAKERS. Those words summed up my journey representing the Gold and Blue. 12 years of growth, victories, and losses have shaped me into the Jennifer Nierva that I am today,” pahayag ni Nierva sa kanyang Facebook post.

“National University is more than just a place where dreams sprout; it is a place where dreams grow wings and take flight. Its system have instilled in me the belief that anything is possible with hard work, dedication, perseverance, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. As I bid farewell to this incredible chapter of my life, I can’t help but reflect on the journey that led me here.”

Minsan nang inamin ni Nierva sa social media na nais niyang ipagpatuloy ang paglalaro sa Chery Tiggo sa PVL.

“Well I want to play for Chery Tiggo because Aaron Velez [is the head coach] was my coach in high school. He was focused on the libero, so he’s a big part of my career, of who I am right now,” pahayag ni Nierva sa social media dati.

(Gerard Arce)