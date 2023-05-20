WebClick Tracer

[date-today format='l, F j, Y']

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

DOH pinalagan maling artikulo kontra hypertension

Nagbabala sa publiko ang Department of Health (DOH) kaugnay sa isang maling artikulo na kumakalat ngayon hinggil sa umano’y lunas daw sa hypertension o high blood pressure.

Sa inilabas na abiso, sinabi ng DOH na ang naturang artikulo ay hindi aprubado, hindi affiliated o rekomendado ng ahensiya at ng mga attached units nito.

“The Department of Health warns the public regarding a circulating false article about a cure for hypertension,” nakasaad sa advisory.

“The DOH further clarifies that the said post is not in any way or form approved, affiliated, or recommended by the Department of Health and its attached agencies,” giit pa sa advisory.

Samantala, pinayuhan ng DOH ang publiko na magbasa lamang ng mga health information mula sa mga lehitimong source at platform gaya ng health department.

Ang hypertension o high blood pressure ay isang pangkaraniwan ngunit manageable na non-communicable disease. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante