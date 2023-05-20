DOH pinalagan maling artikulo kontra hypertension

Nagbabala sa publiko ang Department of Health (DOH) kaugnay sa isang maling artikulo na kumakalat ngayon hinggil sa umano’y lunas daw sa hypertension o high blood pressure.

Sa inilabas na abiso, sinabi ng DOH na ang naturang artikulo ay hindi aprubado, hindi affiliated o rekomendado ng ahensiya at ng mga attached units nito.

“The Department of Health warns the public regarding a circulating false article about a cure for hypertension,” nakasaad sa advisory.

“The DOH further clarifies that the said post is not in any way or form approved, affiliated, or recommended by the Department of Health and its attached agencies,” giit pa sa advisory.

Samantala, pinayuhan ng DOH ang publiko na magbasa lamang ng mga health information mula sa mga lehitimong source at platform gaya ng health department.

Ang hypertension o high blood pressure ay isang pangkaraniwan ngunit manageable na non-communicable disease. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)