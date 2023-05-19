WebClick Tracer

NEWS

Supermajority sa Kamara solido kay Speaker

Nananati­ling buo at solido ang suporta ng mga partidong politikal na bumubuo ng supermajority sa Mababang Kapulungan ng Kongreso.

Sa gitna ito ng usap-usapang posibleng kudeta laban kay Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez na nag-ugat sa pagtanggal kay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo bilang senior deputy speaker.

Ang National Unity Party (NUP) at Nationalist People’s Coaltion (NPC) na kabilang sa matatag na partidong politikal sa bansa ay muling ipinahayag ang kanilang suporta sa liderato ni Romualdez at ang kanilang pangakong mananatili sa supermajority.

“The [NUP] would like take this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to the supermajority coalition formed by Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez in the House of Representatives to help President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., achieve his vision of peace and prosperity for the nation,” ayon sa statement na pirmado ni Ronaldo Puno, NUP chairman.

Sa inilabas namang pahayag ng NPC sa pamamagitan ni Deputy Speaker at Ilocos Sur Rep. Kristine Singson-Meehan at Rizal Rep. Jack Duavit nakasaad, “We continue and remain committed to be part of Speaker Romualdez’s supermajority coalition in the House of Representatives to better the Philippines’ standing on poverty alleviation and job gene­ration.”

Gayundin ang Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) at Nacionalista Party (NP) na nagpaha­yag rin ng kanilang ka­haluntulad na suporta kay Romualdez at sa Pa­ngulo. (Eralyn Prado­/Leifbilly Begas)

