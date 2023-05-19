Sara lumayas sa Lakas-CMD

Kumalas si Vice President at Education Secretary Sara Duterte bilang miyembro ng Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD), ang ruling party sa Kamara.

“I am grateful to all the party members for the support that also once demonstrated that unity is possible to advance our shared dreams for our fellow Filipinos and our beloved country,” ayon sa inilabas na pahayag ni Duterte.

Nagbitiw si Duterte sa gitna ng mga usap-usapan ng posibleng kudeta laban kina Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez at Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Nothing is more important to me than being able to meaningfully serve our fellow Filipinos and the Philippines — with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leading the way. Trust that my word, my commitment will be immutable,” sabi pa ni Duterte.

“I am here today because of the trust of the Filipino people in me to lead and serve them and the country, and this cannot be poisoned by political toxicity or undermined by execrable political powerplay,” dagdag nito.

Nanawagan din si Duterte sa mga lider ng bansa na ituon ang kanilang atensyon sa pagtatrabaho at mag-iwan ng legacy ng isang matatag at malakas na bansa.

Samantala, nagpasalamat ang Lakas-CMD kay VP Sara sa serbisyong ibinigay nito sa partido at pagsama sa Unity Team upang makapagbigay ng makabuluhang pagbabago sa bansa.

“As we respect her decision, we understand her reason for leaving the political party,” sabi ng pahayag ng Lakas-CMD na inilabas ng secretary-general nito na si Agusan del Norte Rep. Jose Aquino II.

“We also support her call for all political leaders to unite in support of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., and for all of us to work for the success of this administration for the benefit of our people,” sabi pa sa pahayag.

Nananatili umano ang tiwala ng Lakas-CMD na kailangang magkaisa para maiahon ang mga Pilipino mula sa kahirapan at mabigyan ng maayos na kinabukasan ang hinaharap na henerasyon.

Sinabi naman ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na marami masyadong trabaho si VP kaya ito kumalas sa Lakas-CMD.

“She has to concentrate on her job as secretary for the DepEd and now NTF-ELCAC. Marami talaga siyang gagawin. I can understand why, sasabihin niya, ayu­sin muna ninyo ‘yan, gagawin ko muna itong mga importanteng kailangan ko tapusin,” dagdag ng Pangulo sa panayam ng media sa Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte nitong Biyernes nang hapon. (Billy Begas/­Aileen ­Taliping)