Mga plaka ng sasakyan bawal kumpiskahan – LTO

Ipinagbawal na ng Land Transportation Office (LTO) ang pagkum­piska sa mga motor vehicle plates habang sinisita ng mga law enforcers at mga deputized agents.

Ayon kay LTO Jay Art Tugade, base sa isang memorandum ay bawal na itong gawin kasunod ng mga natatanggap na reklamo ng ahensya.

“To avoid further confusion, all LTO enforcement personnel and its deputized agents shall be prohibited from confiscating motor vehicle license plates in lieu of the physical impoundment of the apprehended motor vehicles,” sinabi nito.

Nakasaad din sa memorandum na “in all instances where the penalty includes the confiscation, suspension or revocation of a driver’s license or student permit, as well as the suspension or revocation of the registration of a motor vehicle or impounding the motor vehicle, and the same cannot be immediately implemented, the driver’s license, the student permit, or motor vehicle, as the case may be, shall be placed on alarm until the proper penalty may be implemented.” (Catherine Reyes)