Ana Santiago bagong coach ng Blu Girls

RERENDAHAN na ni Adamson Athletes Hall of Fame awardee at multi-titled softball coach Ana Mara Santiago ang Philippine Blu Girls.

“Get ready to soar to new heights with the RP Blu Girls! Coach Ana Santiago is taking the lead as the new head coach of RP Blu Girls, with the incredible Coach Randy Dizer by her side as Assistant Coach! Brace yourself for a season of pure passion, dedication, and triumph,” ayon sa post ng Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (ASAPhil).

Matatandaaan na si Santiago ang humawak sa Adamson Lady Falcons, na nanalo sa huling 10 UAAP Softball Championships. Siya ang pinakaaktibong head coach sa University Athletic Association of the Philippines nang ang Adamson ay nanalo ng 15 titulo sa ilalim ng kanyang pagtuturo.

Maliban sa titulo sa Adamson, itinala din ni Santiago at koponan nito ang unang longest winning streak sa UAAP na 73 diretsong panalo.

(Lito Oredo)