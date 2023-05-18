Sey ni Direk Lauren: ABS-CBN walang pera para sa ‘PBB’ house

Usap-usapan pa rin ang paggiba sa kalahating bahagi ng ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ house.

Ayon sa ABS-CBN TV Productions Head at dating Business Unit Head ng ‘PBB’ na si Direk Lauren Dyogi, tapos na raw ang kontrata ng pag-upa nila sa lugar na iyon at impractical daw na i-renew pa ito.

Marami ngang ‘PBB’ fans ang nalungkot sa balitang paggiba sa pinakasikat na bahay sa bansa, pero may ibang hoping pa rin sa panibagong season.

“Looking forward to the new season! Sana mas high tech at ibang hitsura naman ng house just like Big Brother Canada or Brazil,” komento ng isang fan.

Naging honest at humble naman si Direk Lauren sa sagot niya sa fan na ‘yon.

“Sorry to disappoint you but we don’t have the money for that right now,” reply ni Direk Lauren.

Sa aking panayam kay Direk Lauren ay tiniyak niyang magkakaroon pa ng ‘PBB’ new season sa mga darating na taon, pero hindi pa tiyak if magkakaroon this year.

“Not sure when, but yes, we will still have ‘PBB’ in the future.”

Dahil sa kakulangan sa budget, may plano pa ba ang ABS-CBN na mag-franchise ng international shows gaya ng ‘Big Brother’ at ‘The Voice’?

“It really depends on the format and the cost efficiency it will provide us. Aside from ‘PBB’, we still have existing contracts with some format owners but I can’t divulge that info. We also continue to develop original formats. ‘Everybody Sing!’ will return this year.”

Anyway, kagabi ay nagkaroon ng farewell party ang mga old at current staff, at hosts ng ‘PBB’ kung saan ay binalikan nila ang masasayang memories sa tinuring nilang House B & C na ginigiba na.

‘Yun na! (Byx Almacen)