Razon sa pag-iingay ni Mañalac: Ex-PNOC boss may agenda sa malampaya

Kinuwestiyon ng negosyanteng si Enrique Razon ang umano’y agenda ni dating Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) President Eduardo Mañalac sa pagkontra nito sa naging desisyon ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. na palawigin ang Malampaya Service Contract No. 38 ng 15 pang taon.

Ayon kay Razon, ginagamit umano ni Mañalac ang “development” na ito upang itulak ang sariling agenda.

“Mr. Eduardo Mañalac is using this development to push his own agenda, making unsubstantiated claims against the SC 38 Consortium,” ayon sa negosyante.

Ang renewal ng kontrata ay mangangahulugan ng patuloy na produksiyon ng Malampaya para sa supply ng kuryente sa bansa. Ang Malampaya gas field ang nagsu-supply ng 20% ng power requirements ng bansa kung saan limang power plants ang sinusuplayan nito.

Sinabi ni Razon na nadidismaya siya na marinig sa bibig ni Mañalac na lugi ang gobyerno at samba­yanang Pilipino sa extension ng kontrata gayung siya ang nagtulak noon ng Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking (JSMU) sa pagitan ng Pilipinas, Vietnam at China.

“It is appalling to hear Mr. Mañalac argue for the supposed ‘losses for the government or the Filipino people’ when we know that he is the same character who brokered the tripartite agreement for Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking (JMSU) among the Philippines, Vietnam, and China, essentially compromising Philippine territory by allowing the two countries to explore our natural resources without government supervision,” saad ni Razon.

“The Supreme Court striking down the JMSU as unconstitutional has evoked a range of reactions within legal circles, with some accusing Mr. Mañalac of committing treason. To what degree are you patriotic as you advocate for the state’s acquisition of a vital power asset, despite having a questionable history of attempting to compromise Philippine territory? Whose interests are you truly serving, Mr. Mañalac?” diin pa ng negosyante.

Nauna rito ay minaliit ni Mañalac ang financial capacity at abilidad ng mga bagong may-ari Malampaya Service Contract No. 38 (SC 38) – ang Prime Infrastructure Capital ni Razon na nakabili sa 45% stake ng Shell at si Dennis Uy ng Udenna Corp. na nakabili sa 45% stake ng Chevron. Ang natitirang 10% ay hawak ng PNOC.