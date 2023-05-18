Pia may advice kay Michelle Dee

Sa kabila na tila may mga hindi kumbinsido sa pagka-panalo ni Michelle Dee sa 2023 Miss Universe Philippines, hindi maitatanggi na karamihan ng beauty queens ay kuha niya ang suporta.

At ano pa nga ba ang mas makaka-boost pa ng fighting spirit ni Michelle than a message of support from our 2015 Miss Universe na si Pia Wurtzbach.

Obviously, aware si Pia sa mga pinagdaanan ni Michelle na pamba-bash at pagne-nega ng ilan.

Ang haba ng sinabi ni Pia bilang pagbibigay ng lakas ng loob kay Michelle. Parang sinabi rin ni Pia na huwag magpapaapekto si Michelle sa sinasabi ng iba.

Sabi ni Pia, “Yes!! Beautiful I love how you stayed true to who you are and did not let pageant trends or chiefs dictate how you should be. It stood out perfectly! Please maintain that till Miss Universe! We want to see you. Michelle Dee. Don’t let other “chiefs” dictate how you should represent yourself.

“As Esther advised me before, too many chiefs ruin the fun. And at this point everyone will act like an expert, even strangers. It’s you Michelle who’s gonna be on that stage. And that’s once in a lifetime experience. Bring the Philippines with you yes, but still be you.”

Nag-reply naman si Michelle sa sinabi ni Pia sa kanyang Instagram post at sabi niya, sa bawat payo raw ng ating 2015 Miss Universe siya nakakahugot ng lakas.

“Amen Queen!!! I Always find strength from your advice and you couldn’t have said it any better. I’ll take this to heart.”

Nice!

(Rose Garcia)