Kris Aquino nilantad na ang relasyon kay Marc Leviste

Sa wakas ay inamin na nga ni Kris Aquino ang relasyon nila ni Vice Governor Mark (Marc) Leviste.

Sa ‘thank you’ Instagram post ni Kris ay pinasalamatan nga niya ang mga mahal niya sa buhay, mga kapatid, kamag-anak, at mga kaibigan na hindi sumusuko na mahalin, alalayan siya.

Pero sa huli ng video, makikita rin ang pag-amin ni Kris.

Heto nga ang bahagi na ‘yon na kung saan ay inamin na nga niya ang relasyon nila.

“When you find both love and friendship in one person.”

‘Yan nga ang parang title ng portion na ‘yon.

At heto pa ang kasunod na post ni Kris:

“I’ve been so unfair in not thanking you enough for all your effort to be here whenever I need you, for all the times my past has made me so jaded that I keep breaking up with you all because I didn’t believe a long distance relationship stood a chance because of your job obligations, and because I need at least 2 cycles of 9 months each before I can hope to reach remission.

“Marc, I’m sorry for punishing you for what others have done to me. You are 100% correct, you’re not them. Contrary to what others may think it’s either you or Bimb taking all the pictures. Thank you for agreeing to my request to not post & keep our new relationship private. We are proof that love comes when you least expect it. Thank you for your 12 years of perseverance. Whatever God decides for us, let’s please end up best friends for the rest of our lives!”

Well, ang bongga lang na umabot na pala ng labindalawang taon ang panliligaw ni Marc kay Kris, ha! At malinaw na malinaw nga na kung kailan pa sila hindi na madalas magkasama, doon pa umusbong ang pagmamahal.

At napakaganda rin ng mensahe ni Kris, na kahit ano man ang mangyari sa relasyon nila, sana ay manatili silang ‘best friends’ ha!



