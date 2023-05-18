Filipino-American actor kasama sa ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’

Katuparan ng pangarap ng Filipino-American actor na si Nico Santos ang mapasama sa isang malaking Marvel movie at natupad nga iyon nang ma-cast siya bilang si Recorder Theel sa ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’.

Bata pa lang daw si Nico ay mahilig na siyang magbasa ng superhero comics at noong maging artista siya sa Hollywood, isa sa naging goal niya ay ang magkaroon ng magandang role sa isang Marvel movie para sa kanyang portfolio.

Post ni Nico sa Instagram, “Everyone meet Recorder Theel. This was such a fun (and very different lol) role to play! A million thanks to everyone in the costume and wardrobe department, @kevinkirkpatrickart and @calethomasmakeup for helping me transform every morning and @cali_stina79 for making sure them contact lenses didn’t bother my eyes. Special shout out to #MiriamShor who plays Recorder Vim and @chukwudi_iwuji who plays The High Evolutionary… WHAT. A. PERFORMANCE. It was such an honor to act alongside the both of you. And of course to @jamesgunn without which, none of this would be possible. It’s an amazing film and I can’t wait for y’all to see! Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 out in theatres NOW!! #gotgvol3 #marvel”

Nakilala si Nico sa pelikulang ‘Crazy Rich Asian’ at sa hit US sitcom na ‘Superstore’ kunsaan gumanap siya bilang undocumented Filipino migrant store worker na si Mateo Aquino Liwanag. (Ruel Mendoza)

See related story:

Pinoy Nico Santos pasok sa Marvel film