Romualdez ikinatuwa pagbawi ng Gilas sa SEAG crown

Ikinatuwa ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez ang pagbawi ng Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team sa korona sa Southeast Asian Games.

“It is truly inspiring to see the SEA Games basketball crown return to the Philippines. I commend and congratulate not only the players of Gilas Pilipinas but also the whole coaching staff and everyone who contributed to this exhilarating victory,” sabi ni Romualdez.

Nanalo ang Gilas Pilipinas sa championship match laban sa Cambodia sa 32nd Southeast Asian Games na ginanap sa Phnom Penh. Natalo ang Pilipinas sa Indonesia noong 2022.

“You have once again made your country proud! May you all continue to be an inspiration and a source of great encouragement to the Filipino people, especially our youth, in persevering even if the odds are stacked against them,” sabi ng lider ng Kamara. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)