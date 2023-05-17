Chito Salud tapos na termino sa FiberXers

NATAPOS na ang termino ni Atty. Chito Salud sa Converge.

Ipinaalam na ng FiberXers sa PBA ang ikinasang reorganization sa team.

“As relayed to the PBA Board of Governors, Atty. Angelico ‘Chito’ Salud has stepped down as Alternate Governor of the Converge FiberXers and will no longer be connected to the basketball team effective immediately,” bahagi ng statement ng koponan.

Nang bilhin ng Converge ang prangkisa ng Alaska noong nakaraang taon, ginawang governor si Salud.

Bago natapos ang Season 47, naging alternate governor ang dating PBA commissioner at ipinalit si Delta Pineda.

Hindi sinang-ayunan ng Board ang pag-upo ni Pineda kaya wala pang kinatawan ang Converge.

“The Converge Management wishes to thank Atty. Salud for his guidance and leadership that allowed Converge to successfully enter the PBA,” dagdag ng FiberXers.

(Vladi Eduarte)