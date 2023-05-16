WebClick Tracer

Rhian todo iyak sa kanyang ‘wifey’

Hindi lang present si Rhian Ramos sa coronation night ng 2023 Miss Universe Philippines bilang suporta sa ‘wifey’ niyang si Michelle Dee (term of endearment nila ng kaibigan at housemate), aba nadaig pa niya ang isang tunay na jowa, nahigitan din niya ang moment ni Melanie Marquez bilang nanay ni Michelle, dahil sa todong pag-iyak niya nang tawagin ang pangalan nito bilang big winner noong gabing ‘yon.

At sa kanyang post nga, sinabi ni Rhian na witness siya sa matinding preparasyon na ginawa ni Michelle para sa nasabing pageant at kahit daw alam niyang mas male-lessen na ang pagkikita nila dahil magiging busy na ito, masayang-masaya siya para sa kanyang kaibigan.

“Congratulations @michelledee and to your top notch, independent team! It’s been a very busy past few months and an even more hectic past couple of days… and although I know we’ll probably see a little less of each other, I just couldn’t be happier for you knowing that destiny came for you this year.

“I saw first hand sacrifices you’ve made and the countless hours of hard work and self-improvement. You’ve grown so much in such a short amount of time.”

Binanggit din ni Rhian kung paano sila nag-pray nina Max Collins at Janina Manipol (BFFs nila ni Michelle) bago ang pageant.

“We prayed with all our hearts that His will for you be done in your life. With every step you took and word you spoke. He answered our prayers. We couldn’t be prouder. You really are transformational. The universe ain’t never seen one like you. We love you Deedee! Will always be here for you. We’re family.”

See related story:

Michelle miss ang ‘dyowang’ si Rhian

