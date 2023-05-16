Pinay engineer kinilala sa Abu Dhabi

Isang Pinay mechatronic robotic engineer ang nakatanggap ng pagkilala sa Abu Dhabi, United Arab Engineer.

Kinilala ng Eminent Awards 2023 ang Pinay na si Engr. Lilac Hosalla Schonberg na tumanggap ng pagkilala na ‘Aerospace Robotics STEM NASA Mechatronic Engineering Award’ dahil sa kanyang natatanging ambag sa space technology at mga innovative works.

Nakatulong umano ang mga kontribusyon ni Engr. Schonberg sa moon invasion at mechatronics robotics engineering na nagsilbing instrumento sa pag-abante ng ginagawang eksplorasyon sa space.

Paglalarawan sa kanyang award, “This recognizes the trailblazing work in the field of space technology, which has pushed the boundaries of what is possible and inspired future generations of engineers and scientists.”

Sabi naman ni Engr. Schonberg sa kanyang speech, ani, “This award is a token for all our efforts that we did to come up innovation in education. Without my team our projects, curriculum and distribution will not be transported on time.”

“By accepting this award, I ensure that the deeds of my future are only good and efficient and always dedicated to innovative education,” dagdag pa niya. (Moises Caleon)