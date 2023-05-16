Martha Steward at 81, naging swimsuit cover girl

Sa edad na 81, gumawa ng history ang lifestyle guru na si Martha Stewart nang gawin siyang cover girl para sa 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Si Martha ang oldest-ever cover girl ng naturang magazine na nag-launch sa ilang kilalang supermodels ngayon tulad nina Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bunchen.

One piece white Monday Swimwear na may orange cover-up by Torso Creations ang suot ni Martha sa cover.

Nagpakita ng confidence si Martha na mag-pose seductively para maging inspiration siya ng mga babaeng kaedad niya.

Noong i-launch sa ‘Today’ show ang pag-unveil ng cover ni Martha, natuwa siya sa kinalabasan ng pictorial session nila.

“I like that picture. But it was odd to be photographed in swimwear in front of all those people, but it turned out okay. When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated. And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic.” (Ruel Mendoza)