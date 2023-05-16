WebClick Tracer

LIFESTYLE

Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Mayo 17, 2023 – Miyerkoles

Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 5 Sebrything/Valued Friendship, 2 Berd Is A Noun/Oradas Grey, 7 Family Affair, 9 Jewel Of The Nile

R02 – 4 Reliable Den/Treasure Hunting, 2 Batang Cabrera, 7 The Accountant, 1 Life Gets Better

R03 – 4 Coal Digger, 8 Make Or Break, 1 Waray Na Mayda Pa/Makarit

R04 – 5 Static, 3 Golden Eight, 2 Achi Holly, 8 La Republika

R05 – 6 Yana’s Silver, 4 Success Of Times, 7 Everyday Black, 9 Sakalam

R06 – 12 Axis Deviation, 10 Don Damiano, 5 Indelible Quaker, 7 Oh Rootie

R07 – 9 Heritage, 2 Prince Arman, 1 Smiling Lady, 12 Big Girl

Solo Pick: Sebrything/Valued Friendship, Reliable Den/Treasure Hunting, Static

Longshot: Heritage

