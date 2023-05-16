Jaja Santiago kailangan ng atensiyong medikal

KINAILANGANG magpahinga at magpaalam ni two-time Japanese V.League Best Middle Blocker Alyja Daphne “Jaja” Santiago sa koponan nitong Saitama Ageo Medics matapos matagpuan mayroon itong kondisyong medikal na agarang pagtutuunan ng pansin.

Inilabas ng 6-foot-4 defender sa kanyang social media account ang kanyang madamdaming mensahe sa Aego Medics na tinulungan niyang makakuha ng kampeonato nokng 2021, kabilang ang Division 1 Best Blocker nang magkasunod na 2022 at 2023 season.

“This season has been wrapped up! This is one of the most challenging battles I had! But I fought my battles with my family, Ageo team, and friends,” pahayag ng dating Philippine national team member sa kanyang Instagram post.

“Last December, I had an operation with the removal of two ovarian cysts. It was hard because I was in the middle of the season, but the Ageo management, coaches, and my teammates supported me.”

