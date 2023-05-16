WebClick Tracer

[date-today format='l, F j, Y']

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
SPORTS

Jaja Santiago kailangan ng atensiyong medikal

KINAILANGANG magpahinga at magpaalam ni two-time Japanese V.League Best Middle Blocker Alyja Daphne “Jaja” Santiago sa koponan nitong Saitama Ageo Medics matapos matagpuan mayroon itong kondisyong medikal na agarang pagtutuunan ng pansin.

Inilabas ng 6-foot-4 defender sa kanyang social media account ang kanyang madamdaming mensahe sa Aego Medics na tinulungan niyang makakuha ng kampeonato nokng 2021, kabilang ang Division 1 Best Blocker nang magkasunod na 2022 at 2023 season.

“This season has been wrapped up! This is one of the most challenging battles I had! But I fought my battles with my family, Ageo team, and friends,” pahayag ng dating Philippine national team member sa kanyang Instagram post.

“Last December, I had an operation with the removal of two ovarian cysts. It was hard because I was in the middle of the season, but the Ageo management, coaches, and my teammates supported me.”

(Gerard Arce)

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante