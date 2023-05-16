GCash cybertheft sisilipin ng Kamara

Naghain ng resolusyon ang mga miyembro ng Makabayan bloc upang paimbestigahan ang umano’y hindi awtorisadong transaksiyon na bumawas sa laman ng mga GCash account noong Mayo 9.

Sa House Resolution 975, hiniling ng mga mambabatas sa House Committee on Banks and Financial Intermediaries na pangunahan ang imbestigasyon sa insidente.

“There is a pressing need to investigate the numerous complaints by GCash users and seek accountability on the irregularities which involve an aggregate amount of at least P37 million, especially as it caused grave inconvenience, and disruptions to payments and operations of small businesses,” sabi sa re­solusyon.

Tiniyak naman ng GCash na patuloy silang nakikipag-ugnayan sa mga awtoridad at regulatory bodies katulad ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) at National Privacy Commission (NPC).

“We reiterate that there was no hacking nor glitch that occurred in the GCash platform. The incident last 8 May 2023, was a deliberate phishing attempt that happened outside of the GCash app. Some users may have unknowingly shared their information to suspicious sites masked as legitimate brands or institutions,” ayon sa statement ng kompanya. (Billy Begas)