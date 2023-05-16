Bianca emotional sa ginigibang ‘PBB’ house

Noong malaman ni Bianca Gonzalez na ide-demolish ang kalahati ng ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ house, hindi niya napigilan na balikan ang mga magagandang alaala niya bilang isa sa hosts ng nasabing reality competition show.

Naging housemate si Bianca sa ‘Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ noong 2006 at third placer siya. Kinuha siyang host para sa ‘Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition UpLate’ hanggang sa gawin na siyang main host kasama nina Toni Gonzaga, Mariel Rodriguez, at Robi Domingo.

Nag-post sa Instagramsi Bianca ng ilang photos ng ‘PBB’ house kunsaan kasama niya si Robi.

Caption pa niya, “When we found out that half of the PBB House would be demolished soon, we HAD to visit. Too many memories on this side of the house: from the hallways that saw our highest highs and our lowest lows (if those walls could talk!!!), from our small studio inside where we did hundreds of spiels (and blunders), to the balcony tambayan when things got too heated (or it was too cold) inside, to this not so secret door where fans of the housemates patiently waited for hours. Good times and unforgettable memories.

“As @direklauren said, ‘We still have the main PBB House and control room which hopefully we still get to use for the next PBB edition…,’ It’s an end of an era but hopefully we move on find a better home in the future!”

Kailangang kasing i-give up ang kalahati ng ‘PBB’ house dahil nag-expire na ang lease contract nito at hindi na raw praktikal na i-renew pa. (Ruel Mendoza)