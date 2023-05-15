Pinoy nabili Miss U franchise sa Egypt

Isang Pinoy ang bagong nagmamay-ari ngayon ng franchise ng Miss Universe sa Egypt. Ito’y matapos itong ma-acquire ng socialite na si Josh Yugen.

Peor bukod sa Miss U Egypt, si Josh din ang nagha-handle ng Miss Universe Bahrain at ng Miss Universe Pakistan.

Open na ang application para sa Miss Universe Egypt at ilan sa requirement na kanilang hinihingi ay mayroong Egyptian passport, nasa edad 18-28, at mayroong “strong message to share to the world”.

Sabi ni Josh sa isang panayam, “I am beyond honoured and humbled for the trust of the Miss Universe organisation led by Khiun Anne and Paula Shugart. Since last year, after a successful and respectful franchise of Miss Universe Bahrain that showcased their beautiful and modest culture, my team and I have been inundated by a lot of messages from incredible women about handling and managing Miss Universe Egypt.

“To help these incredible and empowering women to have a platform and raise their voice, change their lives and eventually inspire others, will always be my greatest happiness. I always believe in kindness, and helping people is the only way for us to build a more beautiful, more peaceful and more purposeful community,” dagdag pa niya.

Ngayong taon, nakatakdang maganap ang ika-72 edisyon ng Miss Universe na gaganapin sa El Salvador. (Moises Caleon)