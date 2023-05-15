PBBM kabado sa alburoto ng PNP, AFP

Inamin ni Department of National Defense (DND) officer-in-charge Carlito Galvez Jr. na masyadong nag-aalala si Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. sa magiging epekto ng isinusulong na reporma sa pension program ng mga sundalo at pulis.

Dahil dito, nanawagan si Galvez sa Senado na maghanap ng “middle ground” sa isinusulong na bagong military and uniformed personnel (MUP) pension system.

“The president also gave an instruction, that he is very much concerned on the impact of this MUP on the morale and welfare of our personnel and policemen and he wanted that there’s should be a continuous discussion to have the common ground,” sabi ni Galvez sa pagdinig ng Senate committee on national defense na pinamumunuan ni Senador Jinggoy Estrada.

Sa kanyang opening statement, ibinunyag ng pinuno ng DND na 70 hanggang 80 porsi­yento ng mga enlisted personnel ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) na gusto mag-avail ng maagang retirement ay na­ngangamba sa nasabing panukala. Kabilang na doon ang pagtanggal ng automatic indexation ng pension at ang pagpapataw ng mandatory contributions sa military personnel.

Sa ilalim ng kasalukuyang MUP pension system, ang mga sundalo na nakapagserbisyo na ng 20 taon ay maaring kumuha ng early retirement.

“While we fully support the enactment of legislative measures to address the current issues hounding the pension system, the DND and the AFP respectfully appeals that the morale and welfare of our soldiers be given due weight in this deliberation,” saad ni Galvez, retiradong military general.

“Considering that the near notion of modernizing our pension system, it created already some sort of apprehension,” dagdag niya.

“At present, mere discussions of proposals related to retirement benefits, most especially the imposition of the pensiona­ble age, has already affected the morale and caused uneasiness not only from within the active ranks of the Armed Forces, but even from our veterans and retirees,” sambit pa ni Galvez.

Nauna rito ay nagbabala ang Department of Finance na posibleng magkaroon ng “fiscal collapse” kapag hindi nareporma ang MUP. Isa sa isinusulong nila ay maging mandatory ang contribution ng mga sundalo at pulis. (Dindo Matining)