Matapos maaksidente: Gigi de Lana hinimatay habang kumakanta

Nakakaalarma ang mga nangyayari kay Gigi de Lana, ha! Matapos nga ang aksidente sa sasakyan, nasundan naman ito ng pagkahimatay niya habang kumakanta sa event na ‘Himala sa Buhanginan’.

Mababasa nga sa Twitter ni Krissy Achino, na kasama rin sa event na ‘yon, ang mga naganap kay Gigi. May mga video rin si Krissy nang sunod-sunod na pangyayari.

Makikita sa video na nakalupaypay lang habang nakaupo si Gigi sa stage, at kasunod nga ay binuhat na siya ng mga kalalakihan papunta sa backstage.

Makikita rin ang picture na pinost ni Krissy na may brace pa si Gigi sa kanyang braso habang kumakanta na nakuha naman niya sa car accident noong araw rin na ‘yon.

Heto nga ang kuwento ni Krissy sa Twitter,

“Gigi de Lana continues to perform at the ‘Himala sa Buhangin: Arts & Music Festival’ here in Ilocos Norte, hours after being involved in a car incident this morning.

“She first sang ‘Himala’ by Rivermaya, followed by two Kitchie Nadal songs. In this video, it is noticeable that she is still in pain, but chooses to perform for ‘Himala sa Buhangin’. De Lana is the front act for Day 2 of the said event.

“Here, she is performing ‘Noypi’ by Bamboo. ‘Himala sa Buhangin’ is an annual event organized by the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte (PGIN) & Ilocos Norte Tourism office.

“Towards the end of the song ‘Noypi’, De Lana holds on to the mic stand showing signs of weakness. Her team & the First-Aid Responders immediately rush to check on her. The Gigi Vibes Band continues to play, while the audience cheer for her.

“The staff & organizers attend to De Lana after she loses consciousness on stage. She manages to apologize to the crowd but is not able to finish her statement.” (Dondon Sermino)