4 bagong ambassador, UN representative tinalaga

Hinirang ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ang mga bagong ambassador at kinatawan ng Pilipinas sa iba’t ibang bansa.

Sa listahang inilabas ng Presidential Communications Office (PCO), kabilang sa mga bagong appointee ay sina Jose F. Ignacio, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of India, pati na rin sa Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal; Maria Angela A. Ponce, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Malaysia; at Renato Pedro O. Villa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, pati na sa bansang Yemen.

Hinirang din ng pangulo si Paul Raymund P. Cortes, bilang Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Portuguese Republic, kasama na ang Republic of Caba Verde, ang Republic of Guinea-Bissau, ang Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, at Republic of Angola.

Si Carlos D. Sorreta naman na dating Ambassador sa Russia ay ginawang Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the Unite­d Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. (Aileen Taliping/Prince Golez)