WebClick Tracer

[date-today format='l, F j, Y']

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

4 bagong ambassador, UN representative tinalaga

Hinirang ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ang mga bagong ambassador at kinatawan ng Pilipinas sa iba’t ibang bansa.

Sa listahang inilabas ng Presidential Communications Office (PCO), kabilang sa mga bagong appointee ay sina Jose F. Ignacio, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of India, pati na rin sa Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal; Maria Angela A. Ponce, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Malaysia; at Renato Pedro O. Villa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, pati na sa bansang Yemen.

Hinirang din ng pangulo si Paul Raymund P. Cortes, bilang Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Portuguese Republic, kasama na ang Republic of Caba Verde, ang Republic of Guinea-Bissau, ang Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, at Republic of Angola.

Si Carlos D. Sorreta naman na dating Ambassador sa Russia ay ginawang Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the Unite­d Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. (Aileen Taliping/Prince Golez)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante