Supot mga paputok! Klay Thompson bad trip sa masagwang shooting

NAUBUSAN ang tangke ng defending champion Golden State Warriors sa Game 6 ng West semis, isinuko ang 122-101 decision kay LeBron James at Lakers nitong Sabado.

Hindi nagpakita si Game 6 Klay Thompson, walang ingay ang Splash Brothers.

Kahit si Thompson, mukhang ayaw nang silipin ang box score ng Game 6.

“Shoot!” singhal ng tandem ni Steph Curry bago humarap sa reporters pagkatapos ng exit.

Paano ba naman, 2 for 12 sa labas ng arc si Thompson, 3 of 19 sa field tungo sa kakapiranggot na 8 points.

Nagsumite si Curry ng game-high 32 points pero kinailangan niya ng 28 na tira, kalahati nito sa labas ng arc at aapat lang ang nahulog.

“It stings real bad. It’s going to sting all summer,” ani Thompson. “But first time in a long time that (Draymond Green), Steph and I were healthy and not making the Finals, so it’s rare to be off during this time of the year. But I can tell you we gave it everything we had … I believe we have greatness in our future still.”

Ibig sabihin, abangan ang balik ng Warriors. (Vladi Eduarte)