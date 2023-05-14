Higit 2K Pinay todas sa panganganak

Umabot sa 2,478 kababaihan ang namatay sa panganganak sa Pilipinas noong 2021, mas mataas sa 1,458 noong 2019, ayon sa United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Philippines.

“That is around 6 to 7 Filipino women dying daily due to childbirth,” saad ni Dr. Leila Saiji Joudane, country representative ng UNFPA Philippines sa inisyung statement nitong Mother’­s Day.

“Women die because sexual and reproductive health services are unavailable, inaccessible, unaffordable, or of poor quality. Human resource­s are also scarce. There are not enough trained healthcare worker­s that provide quality sexual and reproductive health information and services­,” paliwanag pa niya.

Binanggit ng UNFPA Philippines na 14% ng mga buntis sa Pilipinas ay hindi nakakatanggap ng kaukulang medical care tulad ng regular na check up sa panahon ng kanilang pagbubuntis. Isa sa bawat 10 kababaihan ang walang access sa health facilities o tulong mula sa skilled healthcare personnel sa panganganak.

Anila, ang top 5 na dahilan ng maternal death ay komplikasyon sa pagbubuntis, childbirth at puerperium, eclampsia, pre-eclampsia, at hemorrhage.

“Many of these deaths are preventable if only there were accessible proper medical interventions and adequate healthcare systems that are also resilient to emergencies,” ani Joudane.