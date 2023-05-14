Charlize Theron lalabanan nang-aapi sa mga Drag Queen

Handang ipaglaban ni Charlize Theron ang drag community sa Amerika sa mga nang-aapi sa mga ito.

Sa naging virtual appearance ng Oscar winner sa naganap na ‘Drag Isn’t Dangerous’ live telethon, sinabi ni Charlize na ‘incredibly stupid’ ang mga grupo na nagtatag ng anti-drag policy sa Amerika.

“We love you queens! We’re in your corner and we’ve got you, and I will f— anybody up who’s trying to f— with anything with you guys. There are so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids — and we all know what I’m talking about right now — and it ain’t no drag queen. Because if you’ve ever seen a drag queen lip-sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only makes you love more, it makes you a better person,” pahayag pa ng South-African actress.

Humingi rin ng suporta ang aktres sa maraming organizations na tulungan at protektahan ang LGBTQIA+ community laban sa haters.

“Please support all the great organizations that are out there helping all of this nonsense go away like it should. All of these incredibly stupid policies. Bye! No more room for hate, only love, and love equals drag queens!” sey pa ni Charlize.

Katuwang ni Charlize sa pag-condemn sa anti-drag and anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation ang ilang celebrities tulad nila RuPaul Charles, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Jamie Lee Curits, Melissa McCarthy, Pedro Pascal, Dave Bautista, Gabrielle Union, Jon Stewart, Shania Twain, at ang mag-asawang Kevin Bacon at Kyra Sedgwik na proud na isuot ang shirts na may nakasulat na ‘Drag is an art and drag is a right’.

Nagtatag pa si Bacon ng Sixdegrees.org para maka-raise ng funds para masuportahan ang ACLU’s Drag Defense Fund.

So nice! (Ruel Mendoza)