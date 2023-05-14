Bautista sinulot budget ng LTO

Kinuwestiyon ng isang mi­yembro ng Kamara de Representantes ang ginawang paglabag ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) sa 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA) nang sulutin sa Land Transportation Office (LTO) ang implementasyon ng malalaking proyekto tulad ng plastic card sa mga driver’s license.

Sa nakaraang pagdinig ng House committee on transportation, nagpahayag ng alinlangan si SAGIP party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta kung mayroong kakayanan ang DOTr kumpara sa LTO na siyang dapat na gumawa ng mga proyekto nito.

“Do you believe that given the fact na kayo na yung magpo-procure ngayon will you be in a position to tell us that you have already acquired the competence the skill and knowledge that LTO has obtained over the years in relation to procurement?” tanong ni Marcoleta sa ipinadalang opisyal ni DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista.

Dagdag pa ni Marcoleta, “For the longest time sila ang gumagawa nito ngayon ikaw na (DOTr) kakukuha mo palang nung duty na yun to procure ibig mong sabihin nakuha mo na ‘yong competence na ‘yon. Kasi kinakailangang you give us a reasonable level of comfort?”

“Can you freely and honestly tell us na yung competence ninyo ngayon, kasi magpo-procure na eh is at par with the competence gained by the LTO?” tanong pa ng mambabatas.

Sagot naman ni DOTr Undersecretary Kim Robert de Leon “Yes your honor, definitely your honor.”

Ipinunto rin ni Marcoleta na noong tinatalakay ang 2023 national budget, ang pagkaka-alam ng Kongreso ay ang LTO ang magpapatupad ng mga proyekto nito at hindi ang DOTr.

“Nong humarap sa amin ang LTO ang aming palagay doon, they presented and they defende­d their budget nandun kami and we approve their budget, knowing that they are the ones to implement their budget­, ito ‘yong problema eh… You are changing the very intent of the law,” giit ni Marcoleta.

Hiniling ni Marcoleta sa DOTr na irekonsidera ang special order ni Sec. Bautista na naglilipat ng bidding ng mga proyekto na P50 milyon pataas sa Central Bids and Awards Committee ng DOTr.

“Is the DOTr prepared to reconsider the SO (special order)… because there is still time in the interest of the bureaucracy and expediency of service because this representation humbly believes that the LTO has gained the expertise the knowledge, I’m not belittling the capacity of the DOTr in anyway but considering their experience through time I think they have gained the right to continue with what they have been doing,” giit pa ni Marcoleta. (Billy Begas)