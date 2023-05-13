Mister ni Toni palusot sa London ads

Matapos kastiguhin ni Senadora Nancy Binay sa umano’y palpak na tourism advertisement, nagpaliwanag si Presidential Adviser on Creative Communication (PACC) Secretary Paul Soriano na hindi pang turismo ang ad placement nila sa London.

Tinutukoy ni Soriano ang bus advertisement sa London kung saan makikita ang Filipina-British nurse na si May Parsons, ang nurse na kauna-unahang nagturok ng coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine sa buong mundo, na may kasamang slogan na “A Filipina. We Give The World Our Best. The Philippines.”

Sinabi ng mister ni Toni Gonzaga na ang tanggapan ng PACC (OPACC) ang siyang nasa likod ng branding campaign na may layunin na “making us proud to be a Filipino, here at home and anywhere, everywhere all over the world.”

“At its core, the project intends to let the whole world know how good, compassionate, and competent Filipinos are. Filipinos bring their ‘best’ through daily actions that touch lives all over the world,” paliwanag niya.

Aniya, kalinya umano ng inisyatiba ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. na iangat ang pangalan at reputasyon ng mga Pinoy sa buong mundo.

Ang bus advertisement sa London ay itinaon nila sa koronasyon ni King Charles III noong Mayo 6 kung saan sangkatutak ang nanood sa historical global event.

“Unfortunately, the London (advertisement) was misconstrued as part of the country’s tourism promotion campaign. OPACC wants to clear the confusion and clarify that it was not meant, in any way, to promote the country’s tourist destinations,” ani Soriano.

“Video (advertisements) featuring true stories of successful Filipinos in different countries were also released within the same period, aired overseas. The first two ads tell the story of Charm, a Filipina caregiver in the UK, and DJ, a barista in Italy,” dugtong pa nito.

Sinabi ni Soriano na plano rin ng OPACC na maglabas ng kahintulad ng advertisement sa Estados Unidos at Middle East katuwang ang mga ahensiyang katulad ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Department of Migrant Workers, Department of Tourism at Department of Trade and Industry.

Nauna rito ay binatikos ni Sen. Binay ang nasabing ad dahil bukod sa kapos na sa nurse ang Pilipinas, “we don’t want to commodify our people, and we don’t want to be tagged as labor-exporting country.”