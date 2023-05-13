GCash tatalupan sa data breach

IIMBESTIGAHAN ng National Privacy Commission (NPC) ang mga ulat ng unauthorized fund transfer na nakaapekto sa mga GCash user dahil sa umano’y “potential personal data breach” sa mga nakompromisong account ng mobile app.

Nag-isyu ng paha­yag ang NPC kaugnay ng nangyaring temporary system downtime ng GCash noong Mayo 10 para siyasatin ang umano’y mga unauthorized fund transfers. Nilinaw naman ng mobile wallet na walang nangyaring hacking sa kanilang app.

“The NPC’s Complaints and Investigation Division (CID) has been closely monitoring this incident since May 9, 2023 amidst circula­ting reports of GCash users on suspicious transactions on their GCash accounts, to determine the existence of breach and its extent, and whether there are any other violation of the provisions of the Data Privacy Act of 2012,” ayon sa NPC.

Nagpadala ang NPC ng notice to explain sa G-Xchange, Inc. (GXI), ang operator ng GCash at inobligang magtungo sa commission noong Mayo 12 para sa isang clarificatory meeting.

“The NPC will issue another Order instructin­g GXI to provide further information and documents to enable an independent assessment and verify the claims presented by GXI on the supposed phishing being the cause of the glitch,” ayon sa NPC.

Nagsasagawa na rin ng hiwalay na im­bestigasyon ang Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas hinggil sa nangyari sa GCash.