PSC, Ifugao pakners sa ‘Laro ng Lahi’

PORMAL nang nagpirmahan ang Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) at ang Provincial Government of Ifugao ng Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) Biyernes, Mayo 12, sa Rizal Memorial Sports Complex sa Maynila para sa isasagawang PSC ‘Laro ng Lahi’ sa Mayo 26-28 sa Lagawe, Ifugao.

Inirepresenta nina Women in Sports program oversight Commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo at Commissioner Edward Hayco ang PSC. habang present din si Ifugao Governor Jerry Dalipog sa pirmahan.

“After a series of coordination meetings in the province, we are happy that our inaugural leg will finally push through. We are thankful to Gov. Dalipog for this partnership,” wika ni Coo.

“This is the first time, it will definitely help our province, and makakatulong sa ating kabataan in their physical and mental health,” sabi naman ni Gov. Dalipog.

Sa inaugural year, ang PSC ‘Laro ng Lahi’ sa Ifugao ay magtatampok ng limang regular sports na boxing, wushu, wrestling, weightlifting at taekwondo, maging ng siyam na indigenous games kabilang ang Labba Race, Guyyudan (Tug of war), Kadang-kadang, Dopop di Babuy, Munbayu, Hanggul, Huktingan, Bultung at Dopap di Manuk.

“Most of our successful national athletes are homegrown talents from the provinces, with this Laro ng Lahi, we aim to further widen our talent pool specially in female athletes across the country,” dagdsg ng lady commissioner.

Pesent din sa MOA signing sina PSC Deputy Executive Director Anna Christine Abellana, Philippine long jump queen at WIS consultant Elma Muros-Posadas, Aguinaldo Ifugao Mayor Gaspar Chilagan, Jr. at Executive Assistant Agustin Calya-en. (Abante Sports)