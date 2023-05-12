Pinulutan ng mga kritiko! Chot Reyes tadtad uli ng mga basher

MULING natadtad ng kritisismo mula sa netizens hindi lamang ang Gilas Pilipinas head coach na si Vincent “Chot” Reyes kundi pati na ang Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) matapos na makalasap ng kabiguan ang pambansang koponan sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon sa Cambodia sa ginaganap na 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

“Coach Chot Reyes the coach of the National Basketball Team of the Philippines his performance are always record breaking. Philippines lose to Indonesia in the finals of Sea Games 2021 and now Philippines lose to Cambodia in preliminary round of SEA Games 2023. also he lose to Lebanon and Japan in Fiba Asia Cup and Fiba World Qualifier, and he never win to Korea. this guy always losing. Philippine basketball fans h*te this coach but he is a favorite guy of Samahan Basketball ng Pilipinas,” sey ng isang post.

Ganito din ang mensahe ni Dan Reyes sa AJ Edu Fans (Official) page.

“Kala ko simula na ng paghahasik ng Gilas sa Asia matapos nilang muntik matalo ang Serbia non dahil kay Coach Tab (Baldwin) kala ko si Coach Tab na talaga hahawak sa Gilas tas nang dahil sa ka pulpulan ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas – SBP nato biglang pinalitan si Coach Tab sa di malamang dahilan tas ayon mas lumala na Gilas ngayon Sea Games nalang nahihirapan pa inanyoo Sbp,” ayon sa post.

Dismayado din ang pahayag ng United Philippine Basketball page sa post nito sa social media.

“Gone are the days of Gilas narrowly losing to teams like Serbia and France. Indonesia and Cambodia (with six naturalized players) na pala ang standard natin. Thank you, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas – SBP and PBA. Thank you sa panibagong standard, Chot Reyes,” post nito.

“You know what, SBP and Gilas Pilipinas need to re-organize the entire system right now because Cambodia beat Gilas Pilipinas recently! This is a sign of disrespect to the Philippine basketball community and our chances of getting the gold medal may not gonna looked good as expected. We need to ask SBP to fire Coach Chot Reyes right now if Gilas Pilipinas didn’t able to regain the gold medal and get rid of those people that are close to MVP and replace them with those from NCAA, UAAP and other investors to make the Philippine basketball great again!,” sabi ng isa pa.

(Lito Oredo)