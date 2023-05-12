Direk Erik sobra bilib sa aktres: Juday ‘di raw malalaos

Nakakalula ang pagnanais ni Direk Erik Matti na muling maidirehe si Judy Ann Santos dahil ayon sa mahusay na filmmaker, ilang taon na siyang naghahanap ng magandang proyekto para sa premyadong aktres.

Sa kanyang birthday tribute kay Juday sa Instagram kalakip ang ilang larawan na kuha sa kanilang collab project, ibinahagi ng direktor ang pagkabilib niya sa husay ng dating child star at ang pangarap niyang maidirehe uli ang misis ni Ryan Agoncillo.

Aniya, “I only had the chance to work with @officialjuday with ‘Mano Po 2’. It was our introduction to each other and in spite of the movie being an ensemble of so many big stars, we were able to at least enjoy the work we did and became good friends.

“For so many years now, we’ve been looking for a project to work on. And given the range of Juday, I can only think of so many stories that would be right for her. Any genre would work. But with a massive talent like her, I can’t just give her any role. It has to be worth her while. It has to be meaty enough and something that she can really sink her teeth into and challenge her. Happy birthday Juday!

“Stars come and go but you will always be here to stay. No one can deny talent. To more projects.”