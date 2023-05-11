Timor-Leste PM kakausapin PBBM walang balak arborin si Teves

Maaaring hindi hilingin ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. kay Timor-Leste Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak ang pagpapauwi sa Pilipinas kay suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr., ayon kay House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

Si Marcos at ang pinuno ng Timor-Leste ay nakatakdang mag-usap sa sidelines ng Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit sa Indonesia.

Ayon kay Romualdez, posibleng matalakay sa pulong ng dalawa ang hinihinging asylum ni Teves pero sigurado aniyang hindi pakikialaman ng pangulo ang protocol.

Aniya, posibleng magpasalamat lang umano ang pangu­lo sa ginawang pagbasura ng Timor-Leste sa aplikasyon ng political asylum ni Teves.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he would just acknowledge and thank the Timor-Leste leader for the action taken by his government because that is the right course of action… President Marcos is one who is very, very respectful of protocol and processes, due process,” sabi ni Romualdez.

“Obviously it has come to the knowledge of the government of Timor-Leste that there are indeed pending charges and more allegations… they are aware that when he (Teves) left the country that these weren’t apparent,” dagdag pa ni Romualdez.

Dapat na umanong umuwi si Teves at harapin ang mga alegasyon laban sa kanya.

“Na-deny na ‘yong political asylum niya, dapat talaga bumalik at kung hindi, there may be another Ethics (committee) re­commendation for further sanctions against Cong. Teves,” sabi ni Romualdez.

Si Teves ay inaakusahang mastermind sa pamamaslang kay Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. Sinabi na ni Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla na posibleng isampa ang murder case sa susunod na linggo, kasabay ng kahilingan na isuspinde ang pasaporte ng kongresista. (Billy Begas)