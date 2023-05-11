BIR exec tiklo SA P6B pandaraya ng buwis

Sinampahan ng kaso ni Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. sa Department of Justice (DOJ) ang isang opisyal ng ahensiya dahil sa pagkakasangkot sa P6.10 bilyon pandaraya sa buwis ng isang software company na pag-aari ng kanyang misis.

Ayon kay Lumagui, sinampahan ng kasong kriminal na paglabag sa Section 264-B ng National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, na inamiyendahan bilang Tax Code ang mag-asawang sina Aldwin at Chiradee Base.

Sa imbestigasyon, nalaman na minamanipula ng nabanggit na BIR official ang sales machine para mabawasan ang aktuwal na kita at makaiwas sa pagbabayad ng buwis sa loob ng 5 hanggang 10 taon operasyon.

“Filing of this criminal case against a corrupt BIR employee will be the foundation of my administration. It is unacceptable that our own employees are conspiring with tax evaders when they are the ones who should follow our plans and programs,” ayon kay Commissioner Lumagui.

Tinaya ni Lumagui na nawalan ang BIR ng P6.10 bilyon mula sa tampered na sales machine.

Bukod sa kasong kriminal ay sinampahan rin ng kasong administration ang tiwaling opisyal ng BIR.

Ipinadala na rin ni Lumagui sa Department of Finance ang dismissal order para sa kumpirmasyon.

“Integrity and professionalism in the institution and among the employees are at the core of my administration. I sincerely want to protect this institution [BIR], as well as all the employees in the revenue service. However, a few bad apples remain in the basket. That is why I welcome all complaints against notorious BIR emplo­yees particularly all those who have evidently failed to uphold the BIR’s etiquette of integrity and professionalism,” dagdag ni Lumagui. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)