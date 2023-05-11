2 PUP student sumungkit ng medalya sa SEA games

Nagpamalas ng kanilang galing ang dalawang estudyante ng Polytechnic University of the Philippines – Sta. Mesa, Manila sa idinaos na 32nd SEA Games sa Cambodia.

Sila ay si Aghie Radan, 2nd year BS Exercise and Sports na nakaginto sa Obstacle Race Men’s Team Relay. Kasama niya rin si Rhichein Yozores na 1st year BS Exercise and Sports at wagi naman ng tatlong medalya.

Kabilang sa nasungkit ni Yozores ang Women’s Single Bare Hand Form at 1st Kun Bokator (Gold), Women’s Single Bare Hand Form category at Kun Bokator (Silver), at Women’s Combat 45 kg of Kun Bokator (Bronze).

“PUP proudly congratulates Bachelor of Science in Exercises and Sports students Rhichein Yozores and Ahgie Radan for their outstanding athletic achievements in the 32nd South East Asian Games and the 1st Kun Bokator South East Asian Championship,” pagbati ng PUP sa kanilang Facebook post.

(Moises Caleon)