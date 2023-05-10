Vincent ‘Asero’ Astrolabio palalambutin Australyano

PIPILITING sungkitin ni Vincent “Asero” Astrolabio ang bakanteng World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight title pagharap kay Jason “Mayhem” Moloney ng Australia sa Mayo 13 sa Stockton Arena sa California, USA.

Nakatuntong bilang number one challenger si Astrolabio (18-3, 13KOs) sa IBF 118lbs belt, na isa sa mga binakanteng titulo ni dating undisputed titlist Naoya “Monster” Inoue matapos umakyat sa mas mabigat na super-bantamweight category.

Napagdesisyunan ng kampo nito na harapin si Moloney, imbes na makatapat sa IBF title si dating world champion Emmanuel “Manny” Rodriguez ng Puerto Rico.

“Since I started boxing, my dream has been to fight for a world title, and dreams come true with hard work. I have thought about this moment over and over again, and I will not be denied the world title,” pahayag ni Astrolabio.

“I want to thank my promoter Manny Pacquiao and Sean Gibbons for giving me this WBO bantamweight world title shot,” dagdag ni Astrolabio.

Puspusan ang training ng 25-anyos na tubong General Santos City sa ilalim nina strength and conditioning coach Memo Heredia at head trainer Nonoy Neri.

Nakatuntong bilang number one challenger ang 5-foot-5 orthodox boxer sa IBF 118lb belt matapos ang magkasunod na impresibong panalo laban kina dating two-time Olympic champion at world titlist Guillermo “Jackal” Rigondeaux at Russian Nikolai Potapov.

Matagumpay na nakakuha ang Pinoy 5-foot-5 orthodox boxer ng karapatan na maging no. 1 contender sa IBF matapos patumbahin si Russian brawler Nikolai Potapov sa kanilang title eliminator noong Disyembre 17 sa Las Vegas, Nevada sa bisa ng sixth round knockout, kabilang ang WBO Inter-Continental 118-lbs belt.

(Gerard Arce)