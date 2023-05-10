PSL, Quezon pakners sa Open Invitational

SINIMULAN ng Pilipinas Super League at ikalawang distrito ng lalawigan ng Quezon ang tambalan para sa D2 Super Cup Invitational tournament na gaganapin sa Tiaong, Quezon.

Iniharap ni Second District Rep. David “Jayjay” Suarez at suportado ni ALONA Partylist Rep. Anna Villaraza-Suarez, at Tiaong Mayor RJ Mea, ang isang linggong pocket tourney na bukas sa propesyunal at komersiyal na koponan ay magsisimula sa Hunyo 2 sa bagong itinayong Tiaong Convention Center.

“It’s gonna be an exciting weeklong tournament. There’s quite a number of teams already confirmed to participate in this very big event in Quezon,” sabi ni PSL President Rocky Chan sa paglulunsad ng torneo sa Seda Vertis North.

“We are also very happy na kami ang napili ni Cong. Jayjay to partner with for this tournament and also sa pagsali ng Quezon Province sa Pilipinas Super League.”

“We are looking for a long-term partnership for the sports program in the province of Quezon,” dagdag ng magiliw na executive ng liga.

Bukod kina Suarez at Chan, nakisaya rin sa event sina PSL Vice President Ray Alao, Commissioner Leo Isaac, PBA great Benjie Paras, Quezon Second District sports coordinator Jonas Guiao at Tiaong Councilor Tom Ilao.

(Lito Oredo)