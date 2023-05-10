WebClick Tracer

NEWS

Pinalalayas sa Timor-Leste: Teves kanselahin pasaporte – DOJ

Teves

Balak ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) na ipakansela sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) ang pasaporte ng suspendidong si Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. na patuloy na nagtatago sa ibang bansa.

Ayon kay Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, maghahain ang NBI ng kanselasyon ng passport sa DFA sa sandaling maisampa na ang kasong murder laban kay Teves bilang mastermind sa pamamaslang kay Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo at 9 na iba pa noong Marso 4.

“When the other charge­s are filed, we will file for the cancellation of his passport,” ani Remulla.

Posible umanong sa Lunes ay maisampa na ang kaso laban kay Teves.

“We can cancel the passport. Pero may hawak na ibang passport yan. May hawak pa ‘yan na ibang passport… may hawak pa, ibang nationa­lity, may hawak ‘yan,” ani Remulla.

Noong Martes ay isiniwalat ni Remulla na nasa Timor-Leste na si Teves at naghahandang maghain ng aplikasyon para sa political asylum.

Gayunman, noong Martes nang gabi ay inulat naman ng DFA na binasura ng Ministry of Interior ng Timor-Leste ang aplikasyon sa political asylum ni Teves.

“In accordance with the decision of the Timor-Leste Government, Representative Teves has been granted a period of five days to depart Timor-Leste. During this time, he also has the option to file an appeal regarding the decision,” ayon sa DFA. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)

