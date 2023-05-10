Pag-IBIG Fund pinondohan 2,968 pabahay ng mga low-wage earner

Pinondohan ng Pag-IBIG Fund ang 2,968 socia­lized homes ng mga minimum-wage at low-income members sa unang tatlong buwan ng 2023, ayon sa kanilang top executive nitong Martes.

Ang socialized home loans ang bumubuo ng 14% ng kabuuang 21,870 units na ginastuhan ng ahensiya mula Enero hanggang Marso ngayong taon. Samantala, ang halaga ng socialized home loans ay kumakatawan naman sa 5%, o P1.26 billion mula sa kabuuang P27.57 billion home loans na ni-release ng ahensiya sa nasabing panahon.

“We always emphasize inclusivity as a major pillar in the implementation of the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing or 4PH Program. With the Pag-IBIG Affordable Housing Program, we provide the unserved and underserved sectors, particularly low-wage earners in our country, the opportunity to own a home. All these are in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to provide our fellow Filipinos with better and dignified lives,” saad ni Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, na siyang namumuno sa Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) at sa 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

Ang Affordable Housing Program (AHP) ng Pag-IBIG Fund ay para sa mga miyembro mula sa low-income and minimum-wage sectors na kumikita ng P15,000 kada buwan sa National Capital Region (NCR), at hanggang P12,000 per month naman sa labas ng NCR. Sa ilalim ng AHP, pinapatawan lang ng subsidized rate na 3% per annum ang home loans na abot hanggang P580,000 para sa socialized subdivision projects, at hanggang P750,000 sa socialized condomi­nium projects.

Sinabi ni Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta na ang special rate na 3% per annum na AHP ay pinaiiral nila sa mga low-income members simula pa noong Mayo 2017 at nananati­ling pinakamababang rate sa market ngayon. Nakapaloob din sa loan program ang 100% loan-to-value ratio na nagpapahintulot sa borrowers na tamasain ang equity-free purchase ng housing units.