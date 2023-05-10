P360K ice cream binebenta sa Japan

Masarap talagang chumibog ng malalamig na pagkain ngayong tag-init pero kakasa ka kayang tikman ang ice cream na ito na daan-daang libo ang presyo?

Ito ay ang ‘most expensive ice cream’ na matatagpuan sa Japan na kamakailan lang ay itinanghal ng Guinness World of Record.

Tinatawag itong ‘Byakuya’ na gawa sa phantom white truffle, sake lees, parmigiano cheese, white truffle oil, at edible gold leaf.

Kasama rin dito ang ‘hand-crafted’ metal spoon para sa 130ml size na pumapalo ang presyo sa ¥880,000 o tinatayang nasa P360,000.

Paglalarawan dito, “Byakuya is best enjoyed in a soft serve state or until the metal spoon can be inserted smoothly, and then pour the white truffle oil and mix. You may opt to leave it for a while until it is at room temperature, or you can put it in the microwave at 500w for 10-20 seconds.”

Para sa mas sulit na experience ay maaari rin itong i-partner sa white wine at japanese rice wine.

Ang ice cream ay ito wala umanong “expiration date” subalit ina-advice na i-konsumo ito sa loob ng 10 araw pagkaraang bilhin para sa the best na lasa at texture nito.

Ikaw, bet mo ba ito tikman? (Moises Caleon)