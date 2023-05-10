Cebuano nagtapos na Summa Cum Laude sa US

Lodi ang Cebuano student na ito na kamakailan lang ay nagtapos bilang Summa Cum Laude sa University of Michigan sa United States.

Siya si Adrian Jules Estavilla Rocha, 22-anyos at isang scholar na tubong-Talisay City, Cebu. Nagtapos siya ng kursong Aerospace Engineering program sa naturang unibersidad.

Pagbati ng kanyang ina sa Facebook post, “I am still lost for words and overwhelmed from your graduation yesterday. I can’t help but cry with joy and pride. You never cease to amaze us for you always work in silence. It was only yesterday that we learned you earned your Summa Cum laude honors from your graduation program.”

“As your parent, I couldn’t be prouder of everything you have accomplished. Adrian Rocha is a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work, dedication, and an unrelenting passion for science. This is just a beginning of another journey ahead. Continue to be an inspiration to your siblings , family , friends and people around you . We love you and we are so proud of you!” dagdag pa nito.

Dagdag pa rito, bago pa man dumating ang kanyang graduation day ay nakatanggap na agad ng offer si Adrian na magtrabaho sa National Aeronautics and Space Administration o NASA. (Moises Caleon)