ENTERTAINMENT

Xian truly, madly, deeply in love kay Kim

Bukod sa pagiging aktor at direktor, pinakita rin ni Xian Lim ang isa pa niyang talent at ito ay ang pagkanta.

On Instagram, nag-share si Xian ng photo at video habang nasa isang recording session siya. Inawit ni Xian ang isang song na makakasama sa soundtrack ng kinabibilangan niyang GMA primetime teleserye na ‘Hearts On Ice’.

“Excited for this! Thank you ‘Hearts On Ice’ fam for this wonderful opportunity. Watch out for it in the coming episodes of our series,” caption pa ni Xian.

Obvious na inspired ngayon si Xian sa takbo ng kanyang career. Bukod kasi sa nasabing teleserye, nagagawa rin niya ang iba pang gustong gawin dahil sa maayos na relasyon niya sa girlfriend na si Kim Chiu.

Sa huling post niya sa IG kunsaan kasama niya si Kim noong birthdy nito last month, nilagay niya na, “Truly, madly, deeply in love with you and I cherish every single moment I have with you. So many years have gone by and we’re still by each others side. Nothing beats silencing all the noise around us. Let the naysayers talk and assume all they want.

No one knows more about our relationship than you and I. I love you and I will always be here by your side.”
Sweet!

