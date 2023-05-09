WebClick Tracer

NEWS

Taga-CamSur topnotcher sa Criminology licensure 

Nasungkit ng isang taga-Camarines Sur ang unang pwesto sa nilabas na resulta ng 2023 Criminology Licensure Examination.

Siya si Kenneth Oblita Dela Torre mula sa bayan Tinambac. Nagtapos siy sa Naga College Foundation Inc. noong Hunyo 2022. Nakuha niya ang average rating na 89.00% sa humigit-kumulang 4,139 passers na nag-take ng naturang exam.

Mensahe ni Kenneth sa kanyang Facebook post, “Ang daming blessings ni lord saakin, all the hard work paid off, the nights of self doubt, depression, and isolation, and now I have all these rewards to reap. Thank you lord for guiding me in the darkest of days, in you I can say that I was never alone in my journey.”

“Earned not given,” dagdag pa niya. (Moises Caleon)

