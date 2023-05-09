Mandatory insurance sa mga power line worker inaprub

Pasado na sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ng Kamara de Representantes ang panukala upang magkaro¬on ng mandatory insurance coverage ang mga power line worker.

Walang tumutol sa pagpasa sa panukalang Line Workers Insurance and Benefits Act (House Bill 7561) na nakatanggap ng 259 boto. Kinilala ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez ang kahalagahan ng power industry sa pagpapalakas ng ekonomiya.

“And behind the energy sector are the line workers who risk their lives and limbs just to preserve and maintain our way of life,” sabi ni Romualdez. “It is only right to afford them the benefits and protection due to them and their families for the perils they face in their line of work. This measure is in recognition of their immense contribution to our society and to nation-building.”

Sa ilalim ng panukala, ang private distribution utilities (PDUs), electric cooperatives (ECs), transmission, at grid operators ang magbabayad ng premium ng life, accident o disability insurance benefit na ibibigay sa mga line worker. (Billy Begas)