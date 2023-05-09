Laptop ng mga guro binebenta sa surplus

Ipinasisilip ng mga miyembro ng Makabayan bloc sa Kamara de Representantes ang pagbebenta umano ng mga laptop na para sa mga guro sa pampublikong paaralan sa mga surplus shop sa Cebu at Rizal.

Sa House Resolution 950, hiniling ng mga mambabatas sa House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability na pangunahan ang imbestigasyon.

Ang resolusyon ay ibinatay sa isang ulat na nagsasabi na nabigo ang Department of Education (DepEd) na bayaran ang P34.5 milyong utang nito sa isang logistics company na kinontrata para mag-deliver ng mga laptop.

Upang makabawi sa ginastos ay ibinebenta umano ng subcontractor ang mga laptop.

Ang mga laptop ay ibinebenta umano sa halagang P9,999 bawat isa. Ang Coby NBPC 1958 ay nagkakahalaga sa mga computer shop ng higit P27,000.

“It is primordial duty of the members of the House of Representatives to uphold the interests and welfare of the Filipino people against inefficiency and corrupt practices. Especially amid the pandemic, economic crisis and ailing educational situation, the government should ensure the access of teachers and students to quality programs and services,” sabi sa re¬solusyon.

Matatandaang nagsagawa ng imbestigasyon ang Senate blue ribbon committee hinggil sa P2.4 bilyong overpriced at outdated laptop na binili ng DepEd noong 2022. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)