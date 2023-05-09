WebClick Tracer

[date-today format='l, F j, Y']

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

Kamara prayoridad 13 panukala sa LEDAC list

Nagkasundo ang mga partido sa Kamara de Representantes na bigyan ng prayoridad ang nalalabing 13 panukala sa Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) priority list.

Ayon kay Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez sinuportahan ng kanyang mga kasama ang kanyang nais na maaprubahan ang karamihan kung hindi man ang lahat ng 13 nalalabing LEDAC bills sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa bago ang sine die adjournment sa Hunyo 2.

“We will try to achieve that objective on a best-effort basis. The bills on deck will complement those that we have already passed and which support the Agenda for Prosperity and eight-point socio-economic roadmap of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” sabi ni Romualdez, pa¬ngulo ng Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats.

Si Romualdez ang nangasiwa sa isinagawang majority caucus noong Lunes nang hapon. (Billy Begas)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante