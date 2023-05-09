Kamara prayoridad 13 panukala sa LEDAC list

Nagkasundo ang mga partido sa Kamara de Representantes na bigyan ng prayoridad ang nalalabing 13 panukala sa Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) priority list.

Ayon kay Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez sinuportahan ng kanyang mga kasama ang kanyang nais na maaprubahan ang karamihan kung hindi man ang lahat ng 13 nalalabing LEDAC bills sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa bago ang sine die adjournment sa Hunyo 2.

“We will try to achieve that objective on a best-effort basis. The bills on deck will complement those that we have already passed and which support the Agenda for Prosperity and eight-point socio-economic roadmap of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” sabi ni Romualdez, pa¬ngulo ng Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats.

Si Romualdez ang nangasiwa sa isinagawang majority caucus noong Lunes nang hapon. (Billy Begas)