Goodbye Ateneo, hello Akari! Faith Nisperos papalo sa PVL

TAPOS na ang serbisyo ni Faith Nisperos sa Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Inanunsiyo ng 5-foot-11 spiker na tatalon na siya sa pro-ranks sa Premiere Volleyball League (PVL) para sa koponan ng Akari Chargers.

Hindi na gagamitin pa ng Davao City native ang kanyang last playing year sa 86th season ng University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), upang samahan si co-captain Vanessa Gandler na umakyat ng pro-league.

Naging malaking tulong ang 23-anyos na outside hitter upang dalhin ang Ateneo sa third place finish sa 84th season noong isang taon, subalit tila nawala ang taas ng lipad ng Blue Eagles sa 85th edition kasunod ng masaklap na 4-10 kartada sa pagtatapos ng eliminasyon.

“Faith Nisperos, team captain of the Ateneo Blue Eagles Women’s Volleyball Team, has informed the University that she will be entering the world of professional volleyball as she concludes her studies in Ateneo,” pahayag ng Ateneo sa inilabas na tweet.

“We thank her for being a model student-athlete embodying the One Big Fight spirit inside and outside the court. We fully believe that Faith will continue to inspire volleyball athletes and fans in Ateneo and beyond in the years to come, all for the greater glory of God, ad majorem Dei gloriam.”

Inilabas naman sa PVL website ang pagpunta ni Nisperos sa koponan ng Akari na gagabayan ni national team head coach Jorge de Brito.

Makasama niya ang mga dating kakampi sa Ateneo na sina Janel at Jaja Maraguinot, Erika Raagas at Dani Ravena, gayundin sina Janine Marciano, Lycha Ebon, Krich Macaslang, Trisha Genesis, Eli Soyud, Michelle Cobb, Chiara Permentilla, Camille Victoria, Bangs Pineda at Dindin Santiago-Manabat.

“I chose to go to Akari for several reasons. Of course, number one, I worked well with the coach. Coach Jorge [De Brito] and I have worked together in 2021 when I was part of the national team,” wika ni Nisperos.

Pumasok si Nisperos sa Ateneo noong 2019. (Gerard Arce)