Robinsons Homes Unveils Newest Residential Development in Bulacan

Robinsons Land, one of the country’s leading property developers, announces the launch of two new house models in its latest residential subdivision, Springdale Baliwag.

Excitement is in the air as construction begins at Springdale Baliwag a highly anticipated new residential development of Robinsons Homes in Bulacan. The developer’s Springdale residential brand was awarded Best Mid-End Housing Development (Central Luzon) by PropertyGuru Philippines in 2021 for its successfully completed Springdale at Puebelo Angono.

The groundbreaking ceremony of Springdale Baliwag marked the official start of the project that will feature affordable house and lots units, lifestyle amenities, and green open spaces. The development promises to offer modern and sustainable living options for the growing number of families and young professionals looking to make Baliwag City, Bulacan their home.

With the New Manila International Airport set to begin operations in 2027, and the completion of Pulilan-Baliwag Bypass Road and the North-South Commuter Railway, in the next two to three years, Bulacan will soon be transformed into an investment hub and an attractive destination for property investment. These infrastructures will open up new possibilities for businesses, commerce, and tourism for both investors and homebuyers.

Bulacan has become an attractive choice for homebuyers seeking a starter home or a new place with ample space and a laidback small-town atmosphere. Robinsons Homes’ new subdivision is spread across 11 hectares of prime land, offering an ideal location for such homebuyers. With its proximity to Metro Manila and lower cost of living, Springdale Baliwag provides an opportunity to experience affordable living without sacrificing the benefits of modern amenities.

Thoughtfully-Designed Homes and Lifestyle Amenities

With two modern contemporary house models featuring thoughtfully-designed spaces and architecture, the 2-story Atlanta townhouse units and the more spacious 2-story Boston single attached units, Springdale Baliwag offers affordable house and lot packages to suit various lifestyles and preferences.

“Our goal in Robinsons Homes is to provide not just houses but homes – comfortable and well-designed living spaces that promote the well-being of our homeowners. We take pride in our commitment to quality, and we look forward to welcoming new families into the vibrant community of Springdale Baliwag,” said Teddy V. Bernas, Robinsons Homes General Manager.

The Atlanta house model at Springdale Baliwag offers a cozy living space with a total floor area of 42 sq.m. Its well-planned two-story layout is designed to maximize the use of space and ensure comfort and functionality for its residents, featuring two bedrooms, a living room, dining room, kitchen, toilet and bath.

On the other hand, the Boston house model provides a larger living space with a total floor area of 57 sq.m. This two-story model offers three bedrooms, a living room, dining room, kitchen, and two toilets and baths, making it an ideal choice for growing families. With lot areas ranging between 96 sq.m. and 154 sq.m., the Boston units offer ample outdoor space for leisure and relaxation.

“Our goal at Springdale Baliwag is to offer families the chance to start living The Good Life they deserve. We strive to create an unparalleled living experience with our wide array of lifestyle amenities, including swimming pools, multipurpose court, parks, play area, and village clubhouse. Our community provides a peaceful and secure living environment, setting a new standard for residential communities in Bulacan,” said Bernas.

Recognizing the evolving needs of homebuyers in the new normal, Robinsons Homes have designed the house models to include a dedicated work/study area in one of the bedrooms. This provision will enable residents to work, study, or attend online classes without having to compromise on their comfort and convenience. With focus on modern, efficient, and functional living spaces, residents can enjoy the benefits of working from home without sacrificing their productivity.

Nestled within the community of Springdale Baliwag are lush green open spaces, thoughtfully designed to offer residents a chance to connect with nature and indulge in outdoor activities that promote wellness and relaxation. These open spaces offer opportunities for physical activity and leisure through activities like jogging, biking, gardening, and pet play.

Accessible and Convenient Location

One of the key advantages of Springdale Baliwag is its convenient location, with easy access to nearby schools, shopping and commercial centers, as well as several of the province’s historic landmarks and nature-themed parks, such as Biak-Na-Bato National Park and Barasoain Church. Additionally, the subdivision is well-connected to Metro Manila via provincial roads that lead to the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and Metro Manila Skyway, making travel to and from the city fast and convenient.

The showroom and model units are now open to interested homebuyers, providing them with a glimpse of the exceptional living experience that awaits them at Springdale Baliwag, where they can start living “The Good Life.”

To learn more about Robinsons Homes' latest offering, Springdale Baliwag, visit their Facebook and check out the House Model Lookbook virtual tours of their Atlanta and Boston house models.